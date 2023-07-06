CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Price Target Increased by 29.87% to 3.40

The average one-year price target for CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) has been revised to 3.40 / share. This is an increase of 29.87% from the prior estimate of 2.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 153.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURO Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURO is 0.03%, a decrease of 49.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 14,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CURO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 3,950K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,900K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 51.22% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 800K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 53.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURO by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CURO Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

