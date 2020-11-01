CURO Group Holdings Corp. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

There's been a notable change in appetite for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 11% to US$7.49. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$182m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 389%, coming in at US$0.31 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CURO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering CURO Group Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$980.4m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a definite 8.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 29% to US$1.72 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$14.25, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on CURO Group Holdings' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CURO Group Holdings at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 8.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.7% next year. It's pretty clear that CURO Group Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for CURO Group Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CURO Group Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.