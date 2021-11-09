CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CURO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CURO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.23, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CURO was $17.23, representing a -17.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.81 and a 124.64% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

CURO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). CURO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CURO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.18%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the curo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

