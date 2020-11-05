Dividends
CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CURO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CURO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.07, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CURO was $8.07, representing a -52.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 135.28% increase over the 52 week low of $3.43.

CURO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). CURO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CURO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.36%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CURO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CURO

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular