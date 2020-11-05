CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CURO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CURO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.07, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CURO was $8.07, representing a -52.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 135.28% increase over the 52 week low of $3.43.

CURO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). CURO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CURO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.36%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CURO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.