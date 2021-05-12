CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CURO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.87, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CURO was $14.87, representing a -28.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.81 and a 177.17% increase over the 52 week low of $5.37.

CURO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). CURO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CURO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.14%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CURO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

