CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CURO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CURO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CURO was $15.7, representing a -24.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.81 and a 357.73% increase over the 52 week low of $3.43.

CURO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). CURO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CURO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.55%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CURO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.