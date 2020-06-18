Curo Group (CURO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Curo Group (CURO) closed at $8.29, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CURO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CURO is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.62%.

CURO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $939.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.87% and -17.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CURO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% higher within the past month. CURO is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note CURO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.