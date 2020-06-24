Curo Group (CURO) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Curo Group (CURO) closed at $8.16, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

CURO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 34.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $939.04 million, which would represent changes of -38.87% and -17.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CURO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% higher. CURO is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CURO has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CURO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.