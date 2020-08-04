Curling-World Mixed Curling Championship cancelled due to COVID-19

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The World Mixed Curling Championship, scheduled to take place from Oct. 10-17 in Aberdeen, Scotland, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Curling Federation (WCF) has said.

"Unfortunately, with the continuing spread of the virus and the restrictions it has placed on international travel, safely bringing athletes and staff to the championship is simply not feasible at this time," WCF President Kate Caithness said in a statement on Monday.

The WCF said it would continue monitoring the impact of the coronavirus crisis before taking a decision on other events.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

