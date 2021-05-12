Curis Provides Updated Trial Data Of Blood Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc. (CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment, Wednesday announced updated data from its ongoing phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

According to data from a cutoff date of February 8 in 15 patients, 8 MDS and 7 AML patients, bone marrow blast reductions were observed at all tested doses in 8 of 9 evaluable patients. Four objective responses were recorded with signs of hematologic recovery.

The company said two abstracts for CA-4948 have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA), which will be held virtually from June 9-17, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report this clinical update on our first-in-class IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948, as an anticancer agent for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes for whom multiple prior lines of therapy have been unsuccessful," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis.

"The clinical data published in the abstract this morning are consistent with our preliminary findings reported late last year showing that CA-4948 has, in addition to encouraging safety characteristics, clear potential to reduce leukemic blasts in late-line patients, along with early signs of hematologic recovery. We look forward to providing updated safety, pharmacodynamic, and efficacy data, as well as data from additional patients and nonclinical combination synergy data at EHA next month."

