News & Insights

Markets
CRIS

Curis Inks Deal With Florida University For Emavusertib/Pembrolizumab Combination Study In Melanoma

December 05, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS), Tuesday said it has reached a clinical trial agreement with the University of Florida to study the combination of emavusertib and pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma.

"We are pleased to advance the novel combination of emavusertib (IRAK4) and pembrolizumab (anti-PD1) in metastatic melanoma," said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. "We are grateful to Merck for their financial support of this study and are excited to begin the exploration of emavusertib's potential as an add-on to standard of care in solid tumor malignancies."

The study, "A Phase 1/2 Study of Oral IRAK-4 Inhibitor CA-4948 in Combination With Pembrolizumab Following Stereotactic Radiosurgery in Patients With Melanoma Brain Metastases" (NCT05669352) is expected to begin enrollment in first half 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.