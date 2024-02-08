Curis Inc Q4 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$11.71 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.71 million, or -$2.03 per share. This compares with -$11.33 million, or -$2.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.70 million from $2.89 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$11.71 Mln. vs. -$11.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.03 vs. -$2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.70 Mln vs. $2.89 Mln last year.

