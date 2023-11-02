News & Insights

Curis Inc Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$12.181 million, or -$2.13 per share. This compares with -$13.294 million, or -$2.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.833 million from $2.825 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$12.181 Mln. vs. -$13.294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.13 vs. -$2.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.33 -Revenue (Q3): $2.833 Mln vs. $2.825 Mln last year.

