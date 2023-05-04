Curis Inc Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$11.56 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$16.11 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.30 million from $2.06 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$11.56 Mln. vs. -$16.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $2.30 Mln vs. $2.06 Mln last year.

