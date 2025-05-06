Curis Inc Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$10.62 million, or -$1.25 per share. This compares with -$11.88 million, or -$2.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $2.38 million from $2.09 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

