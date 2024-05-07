Curis Inc Q1 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc (CRIS) reported Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$11.88 million, or -$2.05 per share. This compares with -$11.56 million, or -$2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $2.09 million from $2.30 million last year.

Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$11.88 Mln. vs. -$11.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.05 vs. -$2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.09 Mln vs. $2.30 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.