Curis granted FDA orphan designation for emavusertib

Orphan designation was granted by the FDA to Curis (CRIS) Inc’s emavusertib for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma, according to a post to the agency’s website.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRIS:
- Curis Inc. Reports Positive Q3 2024 Earnings
- Curis reports Q3 EPS ($1.70), consensus ( $1.88)
- Curis sees cash and cash equivalents sufficient into mid-2025
- CRIS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Curis price target lowered to $20 from $26 at H.C. Wainwright
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.