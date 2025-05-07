CURIS Earnings Preview: Recent $CRIS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CURIS ($CRIS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,647,920 and earnings of -$1.21 per share.
CURIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of CURIS stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHQUEST CORP added 734,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,541,689
- BLEICHROEDER LP added 495,540 shares (+1982.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,516,352
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 198,216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,540
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC added 198,216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,540
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC added 100,000 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,000
- M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 99,108 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,270
- KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 90,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,400
