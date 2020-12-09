Curis (CRIS) Stock Is up 420% in Two Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

Investors love biotech stocks for the lottery ticket-like returns they can offer if a company strikes medical gold. Case in point: Curis Inc (CRIS) shares skyrocketed by an extraordinary 420%, in just two days, after the cancer drug maker reported encouraging data from its early-stage trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Specifically, in the Phase 1 trial evaluating monotherapy CA-4948, the orally administered protein kinase inhibitor’s data showed that marrow blast reductions were exhibited by all 6 evaluable patients, with 2 patients achieving marrow CR (complete response) – i.e. the blast count dropped by more than 50% from the baseline. Additionally, no dose-limiting toxicities were noted.

The study’s main objective is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended Phase 2 dose. More data from the Phase 1 trial is anticipated in 2H21.

For H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White, the question going into this data was "whether the company has a drug in AML/MDS or not.” The 5-star analyst now believes “these data show that the company does with CA-4948.”

CA-4948 is also currently in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company recently presented the study’s data at an American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting.

in NHL, the analyst gives CA-4948 a 25% PoS (possibility of success) while applying a 35% POS rate for CA-4948 in AML/MDS.

White also estimates that for NHL, CA-4848 could achieve sales of $119 million in 2025 and $760 million by 2028. For AML/ MDS, the analyst expects CA-4848 sales of $259 million in 2028. Of course, these figures are dependent on the treatment making its way past all the FDA’s required regulatory hurdles.

Therefore, due to “increased confidence in CA-4948 in both NHL and in AML/MDS,” White raised the price target from $5 to $9. Even after Tuesday’s moves, there is further potential upside of 17%. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

Over the past 3 months, 2 other analysts have reviewed Curis’ prospects; Both, like White, say Buy, which means the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $8, the average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See CRIS stock analysis on TipRanks)

