Curis (CRIS) Lymphoma Study's Clinical Hold Lifted, Shares Gain

Curis CRIS shares were up 20% during market hours on Aug 18, after the company announced that the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on phase I/II TakeAim lymphoma study evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) in patients with B-cell malignancies.

The open-label, dose-escalating phase I/II study is evaluating emavusertib, an orally available IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, for treating patients with B-cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Johnson & Johnson JNJ / AbbVie’s ABBV BTK inhibitor, Imbruvica (ibrutinib)in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL).

With the lifting of the clinical hold, Curis is working with clinical sites to resume enrollment of new patients in this study in the third quarter of 2022. Curis expects to release clinical data from the study in 2023.

AbbVie markets Imbruvica in partnership with J&J. Imbruvica is currently approved for treating various hematologic cancers.

The FDA Division of Hematologic Malignancies 2 (DHM2) placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma study on Apr 11, 2022. As a result, enrollment of new patients was also stopped in the study.

With the imposition of the partial clinical hold, the FDA had requested additional safety, efficacy and other data on emavusertib, including data related to rhabdomyolysis and the likely recommended phase II dose for emavusertib.

After reviewing the comprehensive data package submitted by Curis on the emavusertib lymphoma study, the FDA’s DHM2 has now lifted the partial hold, which resulted in a surge in the stock’s price.

The lifting of the partial clinical hold follows an agreement of the company with the FDA regarding the former’s strategy for the identification and management of rhabdomyolysis. Per FDA instructions, Curis will also have to enroll at least nine additional patients in the lymphoma study of emavusertib at a 200mg dose level, in combination with Imbruvica (ibrutinib).

Additionally, Curis is also discussing optimal dosage and the development path of emavusertib in the TakeAim Lymphoma study with DHM2.

Emavusertib was also being evaluated in a separate open label, single-arm dose escalating and expansion phase I/II TakeAim Leukemia study for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The study was also put on hold by the FDA Division of Hematologic Malignancies 1 (DHM1) on Apr 4, 2022, following the death of a patient with R/R AML.

Investors must note that though FDA has lifted the partial hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma study, the partial hold on TakeAim Leukemia Study still continues. Concurrently, patient enrollment in the TakeAim leukemia study is also on hold.

Curis currently has no marketed drugs in its portfolio. The development of emavusertib, along with other pipeline candidates, which include CI-8993 (for the treatment of R/R solid tumors), Fimepinostat (for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma), CA-170 (for mesothelioma) and CA-327 (a pre-IND oncology drug candidate) remains a key focus for the company.

