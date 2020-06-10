Markets
Curis : FDA Clears IND Application For Monoclonal Anti-VISTA Antibody CI-8993

(RTTNews) - Curis Inc. (CRIS) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CI-8993, the first-in-class monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody. Curis plans to initiate a Phase 1a/1b study of CI-8993 in the second half of 2020.

Certain cancers, such as mesothelioma, triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and gynecologic malignancies, are known to be highly driven by VISTA. These cancers may be amenable to monotherapy treatment with anti-VISTA therapy.

