Curious about Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis (ZTS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zoetis metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' of $20.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Companion Animal' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Livestock' to reach $719.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock - Cattle' will reach $376.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Livestock - Swine' to come in at $138.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Livestock - Poultry' reaching $133.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- International - Livestock' will reach $462.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal' stands at $552.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' should arrive at $254.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>



Zoetis shares have witnessed a change of +5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.