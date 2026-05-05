Curious about Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis (ZTS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoetis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' reaching $28.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Companion Animal' of $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Livestock' should come in at $680.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock- Swine' will reach $112.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Livestock- Cattle' will reach $370.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Livestock- Fish' should arrive at $57.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' at $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' stands at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- International- Livestock' will likely reach $465.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal' to reach $609.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' to come in at $221.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will reach $976.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Zoetis shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZTS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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