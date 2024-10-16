Curious about Zions (ZION) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Zions (ZION) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $781.63 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zions metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 65.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $81.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.68 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonaccrual Loan' to reach $271.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $216 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $275.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $219 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' reaching 11.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total risk-based capital ratio' at 13.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to come in at 8.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $166.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Taxable-equivalent net interest income' will reach $615.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $596 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other customer-related fees' stands at $14.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card fees' should arrive at $25.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer-related noninterest income' should come in at $154.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157 million.



Shares of Zions have demonstrated returns of +7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

