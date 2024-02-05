Curious about Zimmer (ZBH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.93 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zimmer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Knees' will reach $803.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Other' should arrive at $171.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- S.E.T' at $447.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Hips' stands at $504.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Knees- International' will reach $329.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Hips- International' to reach $248.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- International' reaching $801.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Hips- United States' should come in at $263.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- United States' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Knees- United States' to come in at $471.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.



Over the past month, shares of Zimmer have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ZBH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

