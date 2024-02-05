Curious about Yum China (YUMC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.37 billion, representing an increase of 13.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yum China metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company sales' to reach $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees' reaching $74.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise fees and income' will reach $23.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $19.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Pizza Hut' will reach $461.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- KFC' at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'No of Restaurants - Others' should come in at 1,027. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 950.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut' will likely reach 3,315. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,903.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'No of Restaurants - Total' should arrive at 14,523. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,947.

Analysts predict that the 'No of Restaurants - KFC' will reach 10,181. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,094 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- KFC' to come in at $155.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117 million.



Over the past month, shares of Yum China have returned -13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, YUMC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

