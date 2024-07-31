Curious about Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.77 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yum China metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees' will reach $98.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise fees and income' reaching $25.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Company sales' stands at $2.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $27.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Pizza Hut' will likely reach $578.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- KFC' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'No of Restaurants - Total' will reach 15,409. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,602 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC' of -2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut' should come in at -3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut' to come in at 3,525. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,072.

Analysts forecast 'No of Restaurants - Others' to reach 1,009. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 968.

The average prediction of analysts places 'No of Restaurants - KFC' at 10,875. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,562.



Yum China shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), YUMC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

