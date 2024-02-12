Curious about Yeti (YETI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yeti (YETI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $537.76 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yeti metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' to reach $186.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' will likely reach $340.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Category- Other' of $9.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' will reach $176.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' should arrive at $359.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Yeti shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YETI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

