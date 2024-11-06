Curious about Yeti (YETI) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Yeti (YETI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 11.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $473.48 million, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yeti metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' at $279.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' will reach $193.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Category- Other' will likely reach $9.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' reaching $272.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' will reach $191.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should arrive at $384.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $88.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.3% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>



Shares of Yeti have demonstrated returns of -10.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YETI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

