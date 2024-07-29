Curious about Xylem (XYL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem (XYL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 25.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Xylem metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Applied Water' stands at $453.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' should come in at $637.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' to reach $470.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' to come in at $118.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' will likely reach $65.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' will reach $82.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Xylem have returned +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, XYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

