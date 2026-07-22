Curious about WSFS (WSFS) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from WSFS Financial (WSFS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating an increase of 18.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $279.96 million, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some WSFS metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $188.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $91.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.01 million.

Shares of WSFS have demonstrated returns of +4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WSFS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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