Curious about Wolverine (WWW) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide (WWW) will report quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 46.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $446.48 million, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wolverine metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Active Group' will reach $327.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $14.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Work Group' should come in at $104.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Wolverine shares have witnessed a change of +17.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WWW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

