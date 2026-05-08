Curious about Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com (WIX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $543.79 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 28.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Business Solutions' to come in at $158.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' to reach $385.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Bookings' will reach $587.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510.91 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' should come in at $1.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.37 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' will likely reach $161.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $141.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' will reach $424.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $369.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' reaching $51.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.87 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' of $314.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.98 million in the same quarter last year.

Wix.com shares have witnessed a change of +18.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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