Curious about Wingstop (WING) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wingstop (WING) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $135.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wingstop metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' stands at $59.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' to come in at $27.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Advertising fees' will likely reach $46.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth' will reach 11.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total System-wide Restaurants' to reach 2,266. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,996.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Franchise Restaurants' should arrive at 2,214. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,953 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' will reach 7.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' reaching 49. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 43.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' at 10. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Restaurant Openings' of 53. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Domestic Restaurants' will reach 1,968. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,753.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' should come in at 297. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 243 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wingstop here>>>



Shares of Wingstop have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WING is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.