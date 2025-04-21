Curious about Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to post quarterly earnings of $3.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Willis Towers Watson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' reaching $2.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' will reach $25.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' to reach $219.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' at $325.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $336 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Willis Towers Watson shares have recorded returns of -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WTW will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

