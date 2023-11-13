Curious about Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) will report quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.96 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Williams-Sonoma metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' at -6.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change' to reach -9.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM' should come in at -17.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn' stands at 189. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 189.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - West Elm' reaching 124. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 122.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma' of 163. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 175 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids' should arrive at 46. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 532. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 547.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Rejuvenation' will reach 9. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter last year.



Williams-Sonoma shares have witnessed a change of -8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WSM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

