Curious about Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.81 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Williams-Sonoma metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pottery Barn' should arrive at $732.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Williams-Sonoma' reaching $244.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen' will reach $264.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- West Elm' should come in at $464.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 509 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 521 .

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn' to come in at 179 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 185 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids' stands at 44 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45 .

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Rejuvenation' to reach 12 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - West Elm' will likely reach 120 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma' will reach 154 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 158 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Leased Square Footage Per Store - Pottery Barn' of 14524 thousands of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15100 thousands of square feet.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores opened - Total' at 4 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 .

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have experienced a change of +9.2% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WSM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

