Curious about The Williams Companies (WMB) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.04 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Williams Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes' should arrive at 4 billions of cubic feet per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 billions of cubic feet per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'West - NGL equity sales' at 7.52 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'West - Gathering volumes' will reach 7 billions of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 billions of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' stands at $372.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $330.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will reach $943.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $830.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P' should come in at $510.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $484.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services' will reach -$2.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' to reach $76.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P' reaching $511.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $476.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Modified EBITDA- West' to come in at $367.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $323.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will likely reach $960.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $811.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of The Williams Companies have experienced a change of -10.5% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WMB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

