Curious about Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 75.8%. Revenues are expected to be $467.71 million, up 56.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 14.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Palladium' will reach $2.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Silver' to reach $154.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Gold' will reach $302.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Silver- Antamina' to come in at $36.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units Sold - Silver' of $4627.2 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3823.0 ounces.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units Produced - Gold - Sudbury' reaching $5.1 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.9 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Produced - Gold - Salobo' will reach $70.3 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.2 ounces in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units Produced - Gold - Constancia' at $7.0 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.1 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units Produced - Silver - Antamina' should arrive at $1111.3 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $992.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Produced - Silver - Constancia' should come in at $635.9 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $451.0 ounces.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units Produced - Palladium - Stillwater' will likely reach $2.6 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.3 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Produced - Gold' stands at $96.7 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $85.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

