Curious about WestRock (WRK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that WestRock (WRK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 67.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.78 billion, declining 9.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific WestRock metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Sales- Corrugated Packaging' of $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Sales- Consumer Packaging' stands at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Global Paper' will likely reach $981.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Distribution' should come in at $303.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.



Over the past month, WestRock shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WRK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

