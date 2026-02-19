Curious about Westlake (WLK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Westlake (WLK) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$1.33 per share, indicating a decline of 2316.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.57 billion, representing a decline of 9.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Westlake metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $980.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Performance Materials' will reach $925.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Essential Materials' stands at $666.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Housing Products' at $831.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Infrastructure Products' will reach $162.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' of $155.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials' should come in at -$52.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $220.00 million.

Shares of Westlake have experienced a change of +14.8% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WLK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Westlake Corporation (WLK)

