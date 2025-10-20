Curious about Western Union (WU) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Western Union (WU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Western Union metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Consumer Services' of $127.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +23% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' should come in at $890.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions - Total' should arrive at 71.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 72.60 million.

Over the past month, Western Union shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WU will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.