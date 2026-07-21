Curious about West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) will report quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $836.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some West Pharmaceutical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Contract-Manufactured Products' will likely reach $150.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Proprietary Products' to come in at $688.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Change in Organic Revenue' will reach 9.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Proprietary Products' will reach $279.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $248.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Contract-Manufactured Products' stands at $24.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, West Pharmaceutical shares have recorded returns of +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WST will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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