Curious about Wayfair (W) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wayfair (W) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 43.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.71 billion, representing a decrease of 0.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wayfair metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' to reach $309.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' will reach $2.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Orders Delivered' of 9.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.6 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Order Value' should come in at $286.97. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $285 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active Customers' should arrive at 22.4 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.3 million.

Analysts expect 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' to come in at $521.92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $537 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Orders From Repeat Customers' stands at 7.82 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.7 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S' will likely reach $140.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wayfair here>>>



Shares of Wayfair have experienced a change of -13.6% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), W is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.