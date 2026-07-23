Curious about Waste Management (WM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Waste Management (WM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.71 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Waste Management metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating revenues- WM Renewable Energy' to come in at $169.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating revenues- Recycling Processing and Sales' of $396.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating revenues- WM Healthcare Solutions' reaching $647.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company' will reach 4.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Acquisitions - As a % of Total Company' should arrive at 0.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total average yield - As a % of Total Company' should come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company' will reach 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.4%.

Shares of Waste Management have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.