Curious about Waste Connections (WCN) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Waste Connections (WCN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.05 billion, increasing 8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Waste Connections metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' at $63.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' will likely reach $38.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer' reaching $535.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection' to come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling' will reach $38.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' should arrive at $254.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' will reach $420.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Central' should come in at $368.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' stands at $353.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Western' will reach $514.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBITDA- Western' to reach $144.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment EBITDA- Eastern' of $71.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $119.98 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Waste Connections have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WCN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

