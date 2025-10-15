Curious about Washington Trust (WASH) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating a decline of 28.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $54.91 million, representing an increase of 13.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Washington Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 67.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $16.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.27 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $38.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.26 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Washington Trust have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WASH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.