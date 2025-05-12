Curious about Walmart (WMT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart (WMT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $165.56 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walmart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Membership and other income' of $1.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' stands at $112.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Sales' will reach $163.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Walmart International' should come in at $29.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' to reach -1.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.1% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will likely reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' should arrive at 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' to come in at 602. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 599.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net square footage - Total' at 1,053.38 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,050.92 Msq ft.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' will reach 80.55 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.2 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - International' reaching 5,588. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,399 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Walmart have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, WMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

