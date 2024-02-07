Curious about Vornado (VNO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Vornado (VNO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting a decline of 18.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $444.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vornado metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Fee and other income' reaching $47.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total rental revenues' will reach $390.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income' to come in at $11.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees' of $35.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals' to reach $340.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Total rental revenues- New York' will likely reach $312.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Other' stands at $78.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Other' should arrive at $83.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- New York' at $355.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest' will reach 20,890.00 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,885 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Vornado here>>>



Shares of Vornado have experienced a change of -8.9% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VNO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.