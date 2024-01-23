Curious about Visa (V) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa (V) will report quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.5 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Service revenues' of $3.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Data processing revenues' should come in at $4.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- International transaction revenues' to come in at $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $677.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

Analysts forecast 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' to reach 57,518.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52,512 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total payments volume' will reach $3,280.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,014 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total volume' should arrive at $3,879.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,630 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Payments Volume - Europe' stands at $624.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $546 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cash Volume - Europe' at $128.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cash volume' will reach $592.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $616 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cash volume - CEMEA' will likely reach $103.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $122 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cash volume - LAC' reaching $128.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $137 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>



Shares of Visa have experienced a change of +4.8% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.